WWE looking for new signings in several key areas

WWE is looking to make signings in several key areas. Before jumping to conclusions, the company is not looking to improve its existing roster but is hoping to add to its backstage staff.

Ad

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion posted a job opening on LinkedIn. The company is looking to add to its group of writers and producers, particularly for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The role requires potential new hires to create and develop "clearly defined" and "emotionally sophisticated" characters for WWE's talents. They must also build stories, utilize consumer and social media insights, and, of course, travel weekly for the RAW and SmackDown shows and certain PLEs.

Ad

Trending

It is certainly an interesting role. Before applying, candidates must fulfill a list of criteria, including at least five years of experience writing for TV or film, producing and directing experience, and a bachelor's degree in TV, Film, Drama, Media Studies, or similar fields.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There are plenty of pro wrestling writers out there who are still looking for jobs. Fans will have to wait and see if WWE and Triple H choose to hire a familiar name for any of these roles.

WWE released a host of superstars back in February

WWE may be hiring new writers and producers, but the locker room is always subject to potential releases. Every year, the company releases a few superstars due to a lack of opportunities, budget cuts, or simply because the star in question has not progressed as expected.

Ad

In February, the company released a host of superstars, including several former champions. Cedric Alexander and the duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were cut from NXT. The Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering, Sonya Deville, and Isla Dawn were released from RAW. Finally, Giovanni Vince, Elektra Lopez, and Blair Davenport were let go from SmackDown.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was also released from her contract later in the month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's never great seeing a superstar leave the company, but as unfortunate as it is, there will likely be more cuts further down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback