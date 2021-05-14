WWE looks to bring fans back in July following AEW announcement - Reports

Vince McMahon wasn't planning for WWE to return to live touring until SummerSlam. But after AEW announced they were returning to the road in July, those plans have seemingly changed.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast was informed by a source earlier this week that WWE will return to live touring on July 16. That date is a Friday that will coincide with an episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Zarian further elaborated on the message he received from his source, stating the following:

"Fans back with July 16 to the 19th," Zarian said.

There were rumors earlier this week about an unnamed WWE pay-per-view taking place on July 18. If these dates end up being correct, it would make sense for Vince McMahon to want to make a weekend event out of this.

Broadcasting SmackDown on Friday, a pay-per-view on Sunday, and RAW on Monday would be similar to what WWE did several years ago at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn over SummerSlam weekend.

AEW has a weekend of its own at the end of this month at Daily's Place with Dynamite on Friday, a Fan Fest on Saturday, and Double or Nothing on Sunday.

It's no surprise that WWE wanted its own weekend of sorts in the weeks following and didn't want to wait until SummerSlam to make that a reality. Especially following AEW's live touring announcement earlier this week.

The two biggest national wrestling companies are returning to live touring this summer. It will be interesting to see if the fans are willing to fill up arenas to see them or if tickets will move slowly out of the gate. Only time will tell.

Dates for the 3 NEW #AEWDynamite events are:

-Wed 7/7 James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

-Wed 7/14 H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

-Wed 7/21 Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX

Tix for the 3 shows will go on sale this Fri, 5/14 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq https://t.co/oTZ2mLmLHi pic.twitter.com/zIbNHBM3IX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2021

What are your thoughts on WWE returning to touring in July? Do you think WWE and AEW are making these moves too soon? Or is it time to return to a sense of normalcy?