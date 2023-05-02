WWE made Brock Lesnar do one thing during RAW segment that was a mistake and made no sense, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE wrote another chapter in the explosive feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on RAW this week. Meanwhile, Vince Russo felt having The Beast Incarnate back off during the altercation was the wrong decision.

Widely considered one of the most feared combat sports athletes of the modern era, many fans were shocked to see Brock Lesnar not go after Rhodes after the latter unleashed a blindsided attack.

Vince Russo shared his perspective from a real-world standpoint and stated that Lesnar would never run away after getting assaulted from the back. He even explained his point with an interesting analogy, as you can view below on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, here's all I know. Think of this. Brock Lesnar is in a bar, okay? Somebody comes from behind him, who he never sees, clocks Brock in the nose and cuts his nose; Brock is bleeding. The next thing you see is Brock backing up and walking to the back. In what world is that happening?" [44:55 - 45:40]

Brock Lesnar is a legitimate tough guy who once reigned as the UFC Heavyweight Champion and proved that he was indeed the real deal regarding his capabilities as a fighter. Vince Russo questioned whether Brock would retreat from a confrontation after being punched by a UFC rival.

Russo called out WWE's potential mistake in how they booked Brock Lesnar on RAW and reiterated that it made no sense:

"The guy just blindsided you from behind, busted your nose, and you're backing off? In what world does this make sense? Would this happen in the UFC world? Put Brock in the UFC. A guy he is facing blindsides him, punches him in the face, busts his nose, and Brock walks away. Would that happen in the world of UFC?" [45:41 - 47:00]

What happened between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes on the latest RAW episode?

All eyes were on the Backlash opponents as they promised there would be pandemonium when the two meet face-to-face on the red brand. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes arrived at the arena during the Draft episode, and viewers expected a chaotic angle to unfold.

Adam Pearce also begged them both to maintain harmony during a vital night for RAW, but we all knew that would never happen.

Lesnar's music hit before the third Draft round, and he proceeded to the ring, despite Pearce's warning, who immediately came out with a security team. The Beast cut a brief promo about being the "only real cowboy" in Texas before Cody Rhodes' entrance theme started playing. While the attention was on the ramp, The American Nightmare decked Lesnar with a stiff punch.

Brock Lesnar was sent flying outside the ring as security personnel tried to overpower Rhodes. The segment ended with Lesnar walking back as cameras focused on his busted nose.

As Russo highlighted, did WWE make the former Universal Champion look less of a threat? Sound off in the comments section below.

