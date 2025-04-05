WWE made a huge mistake with Rey Fenix on SmackDown, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Rey Fenix arrived on WWE SmackDown this week. The former AEW star squared up against Nathan Frazer in his in-ring debut for the company. Fenix went on to pick up the win after nearly nine minutes of action.
During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo reacted to Rey Fenix's WWE SmackDown debut, claiming the company made a huge mistake with the superstar.
"I disagree with Dutch again unless this was supposed to be a java match. We had no idea who that Frazer guy was. Okay, this is the debut of Fenix that they've been promoting. promoting, promoting, promoting, promoting. What happens, bro? Fenix winds up having a twelve minute, fifty-fifty match with this guy. This is the debut of Rey Fenix. Now Mac, I will say this. I'm gonna give them the benefit of the doubt. If they go somewhere with it and build this kid as well, fine, no problem whatsoever."
He continued:
"But if we never see this Frazer guy again and in his debut match, Fenix went twelve minutes, fifty-fifty with an unknown...that doesn't help Fenix (at all). But like I said, if they go somewhere with this program and the two of these guys, I've got no problem with it whatsoever. But if we never hear from Frazer guy again, why would they have an unknown go fifty-fifty with Fenix on his debut on the show." [From 11:30 onwards]
For those not aware, Nathan Frazer is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. His partner and co-champion, Axiom (aka A-Kid), took on Gunther during a SmackDown episode in Barcelona last month.
