WWE made a huge mistake with Rey Fenix on SmackDown, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Rey Fenix arrived on WWE SmackDown this week. The former AEW star squared up against Nathan Frazer in his in-ring debut for the company. Fenix went on to pick up the win after nearly nine minutes of action.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo reacted to Rey Fenix's WWE SmackDown debut, claiming the company made a huge mistake with the superstar.

"I disagree with Dutch again unless this was supposed to be a java match. We had no idea who that Frazer guy was. Okay, this is the debut of Fenix that they've been promoting. promoting, promoting, promoting, promoting. What happens, bro? Fenix winds up having a twelve minute, fifty-fifty match with this guy. This is the debut of Rey Fenix. Now Mac, I will say this. I'm gonna give them the benefit of the doubt. If they go somewhere with it and build this kid as well, fine, no problem whatsoever."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"But if we never see this Frazer guy again and in his debut match, Fenix went twelve minutes, fifty-fifty with an unknown...that doesn't help Fenix (at all). But like I said, if they go somewhere with this program and the two of these guys, I've got no problem with it whatsoever. But if we never hear from Frazer guy again, why would they have an unknown go fifty-fifty with Fenix on his debut on the show." [From 11:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

For those not aware, Nathan Frazer is one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions. His partner and co-champion, Axiom (aka A-Kid), took on Gunther during a SmackDown episode in Barcelona last month.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More