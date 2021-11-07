WWE made big change to Kurt Angle's Hall of Fame speech at the last minute

Kurt Angle revealed that his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech underwent change just a few minutes before he took the stage.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist stated that five minutes before he went up on stage, he was approached by WWE writers asking him to make his speech entertaining. Angle then came up with the idea for the cowboy hat and milk drinking skit:

"It was so much fun. I got to relive my past, you know, doing the milk segment with two half-gallons of milk and throwing them back, and the cowboy hat. Also, singing Sexy Kurt. The Crazy thing is, five minutes before my speech, the writers came into my green room and said, 'Hey, we need you to be very entertaining.' I'm like, 'I already have my speech ready.'"

"They're like, 'Well, is there anything entertaining in it?' I said, 'Well, it's a bunch of thank yous.' They're like, 'No, you got to do something entertaining.' I said, 'What do you want me to do?' They said, 'If you need anything, tell us and we'll get it for you.' I said, 'I'm on in five minutes.' They said, 'We'll get it for you before the five minutes is up.' I said, 'Well, get me two quarts of milk and a cowboy hat.' They said, 'That's all you need?' I said, 'Yes.'" (H/T Fightful)

Kurt Angle is a multi-time champion and the first Olympic gold medalist to perform in WWE. Following his induction, he became the General Manager of RAW and went on to compete in his last match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon's reaction to his WWE Hall of Fame speech

Kurt Angle has had a good relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon. He was even hired as a producer before being released during the pandemic.

He said that Vince was very happy with his speech, and the latter gave him a big hug:

"He [Vince McMahon] hugged me and he said it was awesome. He said it was one of the most entertaining speeches he's ever heard. That makes me feel really good because there have been a lot of good Hall of Fame speeches."

Kurt Angle is regarded by many as one of the best technical performers of all time. He made history by becoming the first wrestler to get inducted into the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame.

