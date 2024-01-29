WWE made a major mistake with 38-year-old SmackDown Superstar at the Men's Royal Rumble match, claims Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE made a mistake with Karrion Kross in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The leader of The Final Testament competed in the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career this past Saturday. He entered the match at number eight. The 38-year-old lasted a little over six minutes before being eliminated.

Although Kross' wife and manager Scarlett accompanied him as he headed to the ring, his entrance was seemingly cut short as the former NXT Champion rushed to the squared circle.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed the company should have given Kross his whole entrance and portrayed him as a top star instead of cutting it short.

"They missed the boat not giving him and his girl their full entrance. It sounds small but to me it's major because if he's not gonna win it, give him the extra 10 seconds to get his [inaudible] entrance. At least present him as a main-event-level star because he's got one of the coolest entrances when they actually play the da*n thing all the way through. And they should've done that tonight and that was a miss on WWE's part, my opinion," he said. [1:05:30 - 1:05:55]

The Final Testament is feuding with The Pride on WWE SmackDown

Over the past few weeks, The Final Testament has feuded with The Pride on SmackDown. After Karrion Kross' group attacked Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits twice on the blue brand, the two stables also clashed during the Royal Rumble match.

After The All Mighty eliminated Kross from the WWE Men's Royal Rumble, the latter took Lashley out of the match. The two then started a brawl outside the ring, which their group members also engaged in.

