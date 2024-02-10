WWE made a major mistake with Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event last Thursday, claims veteran

A wrestling veteran believes WWE made a huge mistake with their booking of Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. Last Thursday, Roman Reigns claimed he would choose his opponent at WrestleMania 40. When The Tribal Chief picked his cousin, The Rock, he and the latter were confronted by Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare informed the leader of The Bloodline that he has the right to decide since he won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He also claimed Reigns and The Rock's grandparents would be ashamed of them if they were alive.

Rhodes' words triggered The Brahma Bull, who found them disrespectful to his family. The TKO board member surprisingly slapped The American Nightmare. Triple H, Adam Pearce, and Nick Aldis interfered to prevent the two from getting into a brawl.

While commenting on the event on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed the company made Rhodes look weak by not having him slap The Rock back:

"This was written out. So, this is WWE's fault for again, in my opinion, making Cody look weak. They've done it quite a few times now," he said. [From 24:53 to 25:00]

Check out the entire video below:

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, Cody Rhodes announced that he chose to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. Chief Content Officer Triple H later made it official.

Meanwhile, the heat between The American Nightmare and The Rock seems far from over. The Brahma Bull told Triple H to "fix" the situation after his altercation with Rhodes at the Kickoff event. However, The Game took several shots at the Hollywood megastar on SmackDown.

Last night, Paul Heyman informed Triple H on SmackDown that Reigns and The Rock will be on next week's episode of the blue brand. The Chief Content Officer stated that he was looking forward to it. It would be interesting to see what the leader of The Bloodline and his cousin have to say to The Game.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have slapped The Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.