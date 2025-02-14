  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE made a massive blunder by releasing a stellar name, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

WWE made a massive blunder by releasing a stellar name, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Feb 14, 2025 01:34 GMT
Bill Apter had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Apter
Bill Apter had some interesting thoughts to share this week (via Apter's X handle and WWE.com)

WWE recently released several names from its roster, eliciting polarized reactions from the community. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, one name was underutilized to the point of incredulity.

The name in question is Paul Ellering, who was released earlier this year. A legend in the business, he is most notably known for working alongside The Road Warriors. In his latest stint, he managed the Authors of Pain and was part of The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter discussed Paul Ellering's release by WWE:

"I think the WWE Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders, would have been served really well by Precious Paul Ellering being in their corner. He is the person, as you know, brought the Road Warriors into prominence. He was such a great part of that, and I mentioned to my contacts at WWE, I said man he would have been so great with the War Raiders. So ya, I am sorry to have seen him go." [2:50 onwards]
also-read-trending Trending

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

You can check out his full comments below

youtube-cover

Another WWE Hall of Famer also commented on the releases

Jim Ross also commented on the sudden releases, talking about how the stars should not lose hope.

While speaking on his Grillin JR podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that there was a lot to do for the released names. He said:

"Just stay positive and regroup. It's not the end of the world. More opportunities will come. What kills you sometimes is how these talents react to the bad news and how it makes them overtly negative, and that's not good. Stay positive, stay in shape, improve your game, and hopefully find yourself another landing spot."
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what is next for the names that were released from the company.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी