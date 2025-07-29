WWE made a star sign a document to never talk about a match ever again

WWE made a commentator sign a contract to never mention a part of the company's history. It was brought up on the latest episode of RAW.On WWE RAW tonight, there was a mixed gender tag team match as AJ Styles teamed up with the Kabuki Warriors to face Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio. The potential romance between Roxanne and Dominik was the focus of commentary, as Michael Cole lost no opportunity to point that out. However, that was not all that happened on the show tonight.This was the first mixed-gender tag team match in a while, and during the entrances, Cole commented on how WWE had hosted the Mixed Match Challenge in the past.To this, Corey Graves was indignant and said he had to sign a document promising never to mention the Mixed Match Challenge again. Cole started laughing hysterically when he heard this, as he was clearly not ready for Graves to bring it up.&quot;I had to sign a document to not speak of the Mixed Match Challenge.&quot;The Mixed Match Challenge has not returned since the tournament took place a few years ago, and it seems the company didn't want it back. With Triple H now in charge, it seems that may have changed.