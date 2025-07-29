  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE made a star sign a document to never talk about a match ever again

WWE made a star sign a document to never talk about a match ever again

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:24 GMT
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative now (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H is in charge of WWE creative now (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE made a commentator sign a contract to never mention a part of the company's history. It was brought up on the latest episode of RAW.

Ad

On WWE RAW tonight, there was a mixed gender tag team match as AJ Styles teamed up with the Kabuki Warriors to face Roxanne Perez, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio. The potential romance between Roxanne and Dominik was the focus of commentary, as Michael Cole lost no opportunity to point that out. However, that was not all that happened on the show tonight.

This was the first mixed-gender tag team match in a while, and during the entrances, Cole commented on how WWE had hosted the Mixed Match Challenge in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To this, Corey Graves was indignant and said he had to sign a document promising never to mention the Mixed Match Challenge again. Cole started laughing hysterically when he heard this, as he was clearly not ready for Graves to bring it up.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

"I had to sign a document to not speak of the Mixed Match Challenge."

The Mixed Match Challenge has not returned since the tournament took place a few years ago, and it seems the company didn't want it back. With Triple H now in charge, it seems that may have changed.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications