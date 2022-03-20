WWE made two significant changes to the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw some late changes in the original plans for the show.

This week's show featured Sasha Banks & Naomi taking on Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan in a high octane tag team match. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair confronted Ronda Rousey to close the show with a brutal brawl.

According to Fightful Select, WWE's original plans had Ridge Holland set to do a promo that would address former world champion Big E who is recovering from a broken neck.

Big E was badly injured on the March 12 episode of SmackDown when Holland attempted an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on the former powerlifter. Big E later revealed that there has been no ligament or spinal cord damage but the C1 and C6 have been fractured.

However, WWE did not go ahead with the plan for Ridge Holland's promo and put him in a match with Kofi Kingston. As far as other changes are concerned, Shanky replaced Madacp Moss in a six-man tag team match between Drew McIntyre and the Viking Raiders against Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Brock Lesnar broke Roman Reigns' vehicles during latest episode of WWE SmackDown

The latest episode of the blue brand saw Brock Lesnar unveiling his beast mode once again.

The Bloodline, accompanied by Paul Heyman, hit the ring to boast about their brutal attack on Lesnar at Madison Square Garden. Roman Reigns stopped his speech midway through and tried to leave the arena after hearing the news of the WWE Champion's arrival.

However, Lesnar did not make it easy for them as he destroyed their first car using a forklift. The former UFC Champion then chased their second car and pulled out one of its doors.

The Bloodline somehow managed to escape this time but Lesnar has made his intentions clear. With WrestleMania fast approaching, we are now headed towards one last SmackDown episode before the two heavyweights face off at the grandest stage of them all.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh