WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan defeats former Intercontinental Champion; Crews and Azeez suffer loss

WWE Main Event, featuring stars like John Morrison, Apollo Crews, and Shelton Benjamin, was taped before this week's RAW. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

This week's edition of the network's exclusive show featured just two matches. John Morrison looked set to continue his winning streak on Main Event as he took on newly revamped Veer Mahan.

Members of The Hurt Business were also in action as Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander faced the duo of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

Without further ado, let's dive into the results.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez on WWE Main Event

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Sheldon Benjamin and Cedric Alexander faced off with former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and his companion Commander Azeez to kick start the show.

The three former champions have been prominent figures on WWE's network show for a while now.

After an even contest between the two teams, The Hurt Business managed to secure victory via pinfall.

The presentation of all the superstars involved in this match has been questionable for some time now. Apollo Crews' last televised match came back in september while the Hurt Business duo have been chasing 24/7 title on RAW.

Result: Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander def. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Veer Mahaan vs. John Morrison on WWE Main Event

After a brief spell with Jinder Mahal and Dilsher Shanky, Veer Mahaan finally made his WWE debut under his new ring name when he took on the former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison.

WWE recently teased Veer's arrival to the RAW brand through a post on their social media handles.

The Indian did not take too long to beat John Morrison as he looks to kickstart his singles career.

Result: Veer Mahaan defeated John Morrison

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in comments section below!

