WWE Main Event Spoilers: T-BAR takes on former champion, Commander Azeez in action 

T-BAR (L) and Commander Azeez (R)
Vivek Sharma
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 24, 2022 01:41 PM IST
News

The 504th edition of WWE Main Event was taped before RAW this week. The show emanated from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, featuring a couple of singles matches.

This week's edition of the network exclusive show opened with Commander Azeez taking on Akira Tozawa. The event was headlined by Apollo Crews, who fought T-BAR in the main event.

We have complete results from the show, courtesy of wrestlingheadlines.com. With that said, let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

Commander Azeez vs. Akira Tozawa on Main Event

Commander Azeez kickstarted this week's show as he locked horns with Akira Tozawa.

The powerhouse has been a prominent figure on the network exclusive show and is often seen competing in either a singles match or in a tag team bout with Apollo Crews.

Is this the craziest ceremony you’ve ever seen?! 😱 #247Title #WWERaw@TaminaSnuka @TozawaAkira @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE_Reggie @RonKillings https://t.co/D3YwKe86Dh

Akira Tozawa was recently part of an enthralling double commitment ceremony on RAW. However, he is going through a tough time after Tamina demanded a divorce.

This week, the high-flyer's downward spiral continued in the Main Event as Azeez overpowered him.

Result: Commander Azeez defeated Akira Tozawa

Apollo Crews vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

The headlining match of the 504th edition of Main Event was a clash between two former NXT Stars as Apollo Crews faced off against T-BAR.

T-Bar vs Apollo Crews (w/Commander Azeez) is the Dark match before #WWERaw (Main Event taping) https://t.co/ApgDhf0yTe
Also Read Article Continues below

The duo also locked horns last month on the network exclusive show where the former Intercontinental Champion was able to reign supreme. Apollo's final match on Main Event was a tag team bout in which he teamed up with Commander Azeez to take on The Street Profits.

After facing defeat last week, the high-flyer turned things around, defeating T-BAR in a thrilling contest.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated T-BAR

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock/WWE Network after a two-week delay.

