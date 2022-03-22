WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan continues his undefeated streak; T-BAR takes on former top champion

WWE Main Event this week was taped at the Allstate Arena in Chicago before RAW went live. The show featured a couple of matches in the singles division.

The opening contest of the night saw Veer Mahaan in action as he took on a local enhancement talent in a singles match. T-BAR took on former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander to close the show.

Let's jump into the results for Main Event. We have spoilers for the event so read ahead at your own risk.

Veer Mahaan vs. a local enhancement talent on WWE Main Event

Veer Mahaan looked to continue his unbeaten run on the network exclusive show as he took on Joe Alonzo to start the night. The Indian Origin star didn't take long to register his 13th victory on the show.

Veer will also be making his debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Although the powerhouse had earlier competed on the red brand alongside Jinder Mahal and Shanky, this will be his first outing on the flagship program after being rebranded as Veer Mahaan.

WWE @WWE



@VeerMahaan

#WWERaw BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th. BREAKING NEWS: VEER MAHAAN IS COMING TO RAW APRIL 4th.@VeerMahaan#WWERaw https://t.co/xeTOLCMPUn

While fans may have had to wait several months for Veer to arrive on RAW, the Indian has been a prominent figure on Main Event. He is currently undefeated in the singles competition and could take Monday nights by storm.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. enhancement talent Joe Alonzo

Cedric Alexander vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

Former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander was also in action on Main Event this week. The high-flyer took on T-BAR to close off the show.

Result: Cedric Alexander def. T-BAR

That's all from Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network.

Edited by Pratik Singh