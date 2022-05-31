WWE Main Event Spoilers: T-Bar suffers a shocking loss, Apollo Crews takes on current champion

WWE Main Event this week was taped before RAW at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, to air on Thursday. The event showcased a couple of matches in the singles division and featured multiple former champions in action.

The 505th edition of the network exclusive show opened with a one-on-one match between T-BAR and R-Truth. Meanwhile, Apollo Crews took on Akira Tozawa in the main event.

R-Truth vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

R-Truth competed on Main Event for the first time this year as he locked horns with T-BAR in the opening contest.

The former United States Champion was last seen on the network exclusive show in December last year, where he teamed up with Akira Tozawa to take on Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews.

While T-BAR has been a mainstay on Main Event for the last few months, the former NXT star also featured on RAW this week during a Miz TV segment when he came out to chase the 24/7 Championship.

The powerhouse choke-slammed Akira Tozawa before being thrown out of the ring by Montez Ford. He suffered one of the biggest upsets of his career before the show as R-Truth emerged victorious in his return match.

Result: R-Truth def. T-BAR

Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event

Apollo Crews continued to feature on the network exclusive show this week. The former Intercontinental Champion has been a prominent figure on the brand and has featured in the last four shows.

Akira Tozawa had an eventful night on the Red Brand as the high-flyer pinned his wife Tamina to win the 24/7 Championship.

However, things weren't on his side on Main Event as Apollo Crews picked up another victory.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Akira Tozawa

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on Peacock/WWE Network after a two-week delay.

