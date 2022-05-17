WWE Main Event Spoilers: Ciampa takes down former champion, The Street Profits in action

The 503rd edition of WWE Main Event was taped before RAW this week. The show emanated from Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, and featured a match each in the singles and tag team divisions.

This week's edition of the network exclusive show opened with Ciampa taking on Reggie in a singles match. The event was headlined by The Street Profits, who battled against Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez in a tag team bout.

The following contains spoilers for the show, so please read ahead at your own risk. With that said, let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

Ciampa vs. Reggie on WWE Main Event

The first match of the evening was a clash between the two former champions as Ciampa took on Reggie.

The RAW Superstar was also in action at last week's event, where he was squashed by T-BAR. Ciampa last competed on Main Event two weeks back, where he defeated Apollo Crews in under 10 minutes. The former NXT Champion was also in action on the Red Brand last week, where he defeated Mustafa Ali after attacking the returning star for two weeks in a row.

The Blackheart continued his winning run on the network exclusive program and picked up a quick victory over Reggie. The victory over the former 24/7 Champion was Ciampa's eighth consecutive win on the program.

Result: Ciampa def. Reggie

The Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez on WWE Main Event

The Street Profits took on the duo of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez to close the show.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been chasing the RAW Tag Team Championship since the start of the year. The duo have also challenged RK-Bro on multiple occasions but have failed to reign supreme.

They were last in action on Main Event last month, defeating Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a tag team match. This week, the duo continued their winning momentum, picking up a victory over Crews and Azeez.

Result: The Street Profits def. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment section down below. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network

