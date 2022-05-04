WWE Main Event Spoilers: Ciampa takes on former champion, T-BAR in action

This week's WWE Main Event was recorded before Monday Night RAW as usual. The show emanated from the Greensboro Coliseum Arena in Greensboro, NC, and featured a couple of matches.

Commander Azeez kicked off the 501st edition of the network-exclusive program with a singles match against T-BAR. The show was headlined by Azeez's partner Apollo Crews, who locked horns with Ciampa in the main event.

The following contains spoilers for the show, so please read ahead at your own risk. With that said, let's jump into the results for Main Event.

Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR on WWE Main Event

The first match of the evening was a clash of powerhouses as Commander Azeez took on T-BAR. The former NXT Superstar has been a mainstay on the network program for a long time, having last been seen on RAW in February when he lost to Omos in 40 seconds.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar is one of your Main Event matches Commander Azeez vs. T-Bar is one of your Main Event matches

T-BAR's last singles victory stretches back even further to January, when he defeated Roderick Strong on Main Event. The former Dominik Dijakovic has since lost eight singles contests.

T-BAR's losing streak continued this week as Azeez picked up an important victory. This was the powerhouse's first singles victory since making the move to the main roster.

Result: Commander Azeez defeated T-BAR

Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews on WWE Main Event

Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews was the main event for the network-exclusive show this week.

Ciampa recently made his RAW debut but has yet to feature in a singles match on the main roster. His last bout on the red brand was in tag team action alongside Bron Breakker. The two united to defeat The Dirty Dawgs on the March 7th edition of RAW.

The former NXT Champion seems to be heading for a heel run after he attacked the returning Mustafa Ali on RAW last week. The Blackheart continued his winning run against Apollo Crews on this week's Main Event, defeating the former Intercontinental Champion.

Result: Ciampa defeated Apollo Crews

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment section down below.

