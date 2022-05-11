WWE Main Event Spoilers: T-BAR takes down former champion, Apollo Crews in action

WWE Main Event this week was taped before Monday Night RAW this week as usual. The show emanated from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and featured multiple former champions in action.

The 502nd edition of the network's exclusive show opened with T-BAR in a singles match against Reggie. The show was headlined by Apollo Crews, who took on Akira Tozawa in the main event.

The following contains spoilers for the show, so please read ahead at your own risk. With that said, let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

T-BAR vs. Reggie on WWE Main Event

The first match of the evening was a clash between David and Goliath as the tall, strong T-BAR took on the high-flyer Reggie.

The former acrobat has been on a downward spiral since the double wedding ceremony on RAW went haywire. Dana Brooke also recently told Reggie that she wants a divorce as the latter attempted to win his wife’s 24/7 Championship.

Meanwhile, T-BAR has been in a slump himself, losing his last nine singles matches. The former NXT star, however, was able to turn things around this time as he picked up a victory over Reggie.

Result: T-BAR def. Reggie

Apollo Crews vs Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event

Akira Tozawa vs. Apollo Crews was the main event for the network exclusive show this week.

The former Intercontinental Champion looked to turn things around after losing to Ciampa on last week's edition. Apollo has been a mainstay on Main Event for several months. He often competes in either singles matches or tag team bouts where he teams up with Commander Azeez.

Meanwhile, Tozawa has been a part of a confusing double wedding storyline on the red brand. The former 24/7 Champion last competed on Main Event in January, where he was defeated by Veer Mahaan.

Tozawa's first outing in 4 months wasn't a successful one as he was defeated by Crews.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Akira Tozawa

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment section down below. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu, and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Ken Norris