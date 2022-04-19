WWE Main Event Spoilers: Tommaso Ciampa takes on former champion; T-BAR in action

WWE Main Event was taped before RAW this week at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, to air on Thursday’s episode: The show featured a couple of matches in the singles division.

T-BAR started off the night as he locked horns with Apollo Crews in the opening contest. The event was headlined by Tommaso Ciampa, who took on Cedric Alexander to conclude this week's edition of the Main Event.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for the event so read ahead at your own risk.

T-BAR vs. Apollo Crews on WWE Main Event

T-BAR competed in his third consecutive match on the network-exclusive show as he took on Apollo Crews in the opening contest.

Both stars have been prominent figures on Main Event and were last seen on the main roster on SmackDown before WrestleMania as they took part in Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The over-the-top elimination bout was eventually won by Madcap Moss.

Apollo teamed up with Commander Azeez on last week's Main Event to defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The former Intercontinental Champion, however, could not build on that victory as he fell short against the powerhouse.

Result: T-BAR defeated Apollo Crews

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE Main Event

Tommaso Ciampa looked to continue his winning streak on the network show as he stepped inside the ring with Cedric Alexander. The former NXT Champion made his Main Event debut in January and has been undefeated on the show since then.

Cedric's losing run on the network-exclusive program continued as he was no match for The Blackheart, who picked up his sixth consecutive victory on the Main Event.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comment box below. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu, and after a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network.

Edited by Prem Deshpande