WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan takes down former champion; Finn Balor in action

WWE Main Event this week was taped at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA, to air this Thursday. The show featured a couple of matches in the singles division.

Veer Mahaan was once again in action on the show as he started the night with a singles match against Cedric Alexander. The event was headlined by United States Champion Finn Balor, who wrestled in his first main event match since 2015.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for the event so read ahead at your own risk.

Veer Mahaan vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE Main Event

Veer Mahaan competed in his eighth consecutive match on the network-exclusive show as he took on Cedric Alexander in the opening contest. The Indian origin star has been a prominent figure on Main Event and will make his RAW debut on April 4.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion took on T-BAR on last week's show, where he registered an important victory. However, this week, luck wasn't on his side as Veer defeated him to continue his triumphant run.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Cedric Alexander

Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews on WWE Main Event

In one of the most surprising moments, Finn Balor was in action on Main Event this week. The United States Champion was last seen on the show in 2015 when he took on Viktor in a dark match.

Finn faced off against former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews to close the night. The Prince secured victory in this outing after a Coup de Grace from the top rope.

Result: Finn Balor def. Apollo Crews

Finn's status for WrestleMania 38 is still up in the air. The former NXT Champion is currently in a feud with Damian Priest on the red brand, but no official match has been announced.

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The show airs every Thursday on Hulu, and after a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network.

