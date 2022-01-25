WWE Main Event Spoilers: T-Bar takes on former champion; Top NXT star in action

WWE Main Event was taped before this week's episode of RAW at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. Like last week, the show featured two singles matches this time around as well.

Top talent from NXT continued to feature on the network's exclusive program as LA Knight went one-on-one against former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

Cedric wasn't the only ex-WWE Cruiserweight Champion to feature on the show. Roderick Strong, who recently lost the title to Carmelo Hayes, faced off against T-Bar in the other match for the evening.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event. We have spoilers for this week so read ahead at your own risk.

LA Knight vs. Cedric Alexander

LA Knight is the latest NXT star after Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne to feature on Main Event. The three veterans from NXT have been on WWE's third brand for quite some time now and could soon be on their way up to the main roster.

Knight was last seen in action on television at the WarGames show last year. He teamed up with fellow black and gold members to face off against Team 2.0 inside the unforgiving structure.

The former Million Dollar Champion's first outing on Main Event was a successful one as he took down Cedric Alexander in the opening contest.

Other than Main Event, the former NWA star was also involved in a dark match before SmackDown where he defeated fellow NXT star Roderick Strong.

Result: LA Knight def. Cedric Alexander

T-Bar vs. Roderick Strong on WWE Main Event

The name T-Bar has become synonymous with Main Event as the former NXT star competed on the show for the seventh consecutive time.

He has not featured much on the red brand ever since getting drafted there and seems to be a victim of 50/50 booking. The powerhouse took on NXT veteran Roderick Strong in what was the latter's first match on the show.

Unlike his NXT counterpart, Strong was not able to come out on top as T-Bar secured a victory via pinfall.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists LA Knight and Roderick Strong are both backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider LA Knight and Roderick Strong are both backstage at tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/HMOtBxFn6s

Result: T-Bar def. Roderick Strong

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

