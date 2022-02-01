WWE Main Event Spoilers: Veer Mahaan takes on former champion; Liv Morgan defeats former number one contender

WWE Main Event was taped before this week's episode of RAW at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Like last week, the show featured two singles matches this time around as well.

Talk of the town, Veer Mahaan, was in action on this week's network exclusive show as he took on former WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa in a singles contest.

Former number one contenders for Becky Lynch's title, Liv Morgan and Doudrop, were also in action on this week's main event in the second match of the evening.

Let's jump into the results for the Main Event.

We have spoilers for this week so read ahead at your own risk.

Veer Mahaan vs. Akira Tozawa on WWE Main Event

In recent weeks, fans have often wondered what happened to the Indian talent on the main roster as he has been advertised on the red brand for over two months now but has still not shown up.

However, Veer has been a regular performer on the Main Event.

The Powerhouse was last seen in action in December last year when he took down Shelton Benjamin. Veer continued his five-match winning streak on the show as he made light work of Akira Tozawa this week.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Akira Tozawa

Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop on WWE Main Event

Becky Lynch's last two challengers faced off against each other in the main event of this week's show. This was Liv's fifth match on the network's exclusive show.

The former NXT star holds an impressive 4-1 record on the Main Event, with her only loss coming against Bianca Belair.

Doudrop's second outing on the show wasn't a successful one as she came up short against the former Riott Squad member.

Standard Bearer Wrestling @TheSBWrestling WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event:



Veer vs Akira Tozawa.

Liv Morgan vs Doudrop. WWE taped the following matches for this Thursday's WWE Main Event:Veer vs Akira Tozawa.Liv Morgan vs Doudrop. https://t.co/PyqNjJvhvA

Result: Liv Morgan def. Doudrop

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha