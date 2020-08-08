WWE make continuity error after RETRIBUTION's invasion of SmackDown

At the moment, WWE is working in extremely unique and difficult circumstances. In fact, at this moment, there are a lot of things that are going wrong for WWE, with the pandemic leading to decreasing ratings. However, WWE introduced, what appears to be a chaotic group named RETRIBUTION into their mix along with the introduction of RAW Underground, and this appears to have done wonders for the interest among fans at the moment. On this latest episode of WWE SmackDown, there was yet another invasion of RETRIBUTION, only this time, in a far more effective manner than their burning of the Power generator on WWE RAW.

Now, unfortunately, there appears to be a continuity error in the way that WWE filmed their shows, with 205 Live not showing any of the devastation left in the ring.

WWE make continuity error filming SmackDown and 205 Live with RETRIBUTION attacking

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown came to an end with an assault by RETRIBUTION. The faction left everyone lying around the ring after assaulting everyone at ringside. The developmental talent were completely destroyed and the group then went on to destroy the rimgside area and even overturned the commentary table. One of the members took it to another level using a chainsaw to cut the WWE SmackDown ring ropes. They also spray painted the ring with a sign and the ringside area as well, while the plexiglass did not escape this treatment either.

However, when 205 Live started to air, none of the destruction left by RETRIBUTION could be witnessed. No damage was seen on the ring or the announcer's table, and there was no spray paint either. It was clear that 205 Live was filmed out of order, but in kayfabe, the show is supposed to take place after SmackDown. The lack of any damage whatsoever was very noticeable and the developmental talent at ringside, who had been attacked on SmackDown were there as an audience for 205 Live.

.@AriyaDaivariWWE is back and he immediately made his presence felt on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/hwmVgnUlkB — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) August 8, 2020

WWE had some issues with this week's tapings, and possibly that is the reason that 205 Live had such a continuity error that was difficult to avoid noticing.