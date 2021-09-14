JUST IN: WWE makes huge announcement regarding NXT Championship 

Less than 24 hours ago, NXT Champion Samoa Joe announced that he would be reliquishing the NXT title, due to injury.

Today, on Twitter, NXT commissioner William Regal announced that the previously scheduled Fatal-Four-Way #1 contenders match for the NXT Championship has now been changed. The winner will now instead be crowned the new champion of the black and gold brand!

The September 14th edition of NXT is already set to be a big night for WWE. As it marks the first episode of the official relaunch of NXT as NXT 2.0.

"Tomorrow night, on the relaunch of NXT 2.0, the Fatal-Four-Way match between Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Tommaso Ciampa, will now....determine the new NXT Champion." said William Regal

Competitors Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne will now compete to determine the next champion. Giving an already historic night for the brand a must-see card.

Whoever the champion is at the end of the night, are now faced with a tall order. Not only will each of these four superstars be tasked with putting on a stellar performance that evening, one will now officially become the leader of the locker room.

As the Black and Gold brand changes forever, will the new NXT Champion be able to lead WWE's third brand successfully? Sound off in the comment section for all your thoughts on this Breaking News!

Why did Samoa Joe relquish the NXT Championship?

Shortly following his title win at TakeOver 36, where he defeated Karrion Kross to become the first-ever three-time NXT Champion, Samoa Joe announced on Twitter that he would be reliqushing the championship.

Stating that the brand deserved a "Fighting Champion" and recent injuries would imped him from competing for some time:

"Recently, WWE medicals informed me that due to certain injuries, they would like to have me step away from the ring for a brief, yet still indeterminate amount of time. I realize that this week, we are on the cusp of a new NXT. We are on the brink of a new era in our history, and I realize that era deserves a fighting champion. And that's why it makes this very difficult decision, very easy to make. Effective immediately, I relinquish the NXT Championship. Best of luck to those who will vie for it. My sincerest condolences to whoever wins because I will be along shortly to recollect what's mine," said Samoa Joe.

Also Read

At this time, not much is known regarding Samoa Joe's injury, or how long his time away from the ring will be.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun