×
Create
Notifications

WWE make major change to RK-Bro's WrestleMania 38 title defense

RK-Bro&#039;s title defense at WrestleMania just got a little more complicated.
RK-Bro's title defense at WrestleMania just got a little more complicated.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon 1
Modified Mar 22, 2022 03:36 AM IST
News

RK-Bro will have their hands full at WrestleMania 38.

Last week on WWE RAW, RK-Bro agreed to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at WrestleMania. But the former champions, The Alpha Academy, were tired of being on the outside looking in. For this reason, they attacked both teams to violently express their interest in challenging for the gold.

The bold statement was heard loud and clear, as WWE has announced that RK-Bro will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match against both The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy.

"#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Champioinship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38! @RandyOrton @SuperKingoBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable," The official WWE WrestleMania account revealed in a tweet.
#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable ms.spr.ly/6016wcN7E https://t.co/mcHZZkDWef

The card for WrestleMania 38 continues to come together

With WrestleMania being less than two weeks away, the company continues to finalize the full card for its biggest event of the year:

The following is the current announced card for WrestleMania 38:

  • WWE Champion Brock Lesnar takes on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match
  • Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey
  • Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair
  • Kevin Owens will have a "confrontation" with Stone Cold Steve Austin on The KO Show
  • RK-Bro defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy
  • The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • Carmella and Queen Zelina defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way match
  • AJ Styles faces Edge
  • Dominik and Rey Mysterio take on The Miz and Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre finally gets his match with Happy Corbin
  • Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with Johnny Knoxville
  • Pat McAfee takes on Austin Theory

WrestleMania 38 will air across two nights on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

Get your tickets now to be part of the most stupendous 2-night @WrestleMania in history! We'll see you on April 2 & 3 at @ATTStadium for #WrestleMania 38!🎟 ms.spr.ly/6014wbgLi https://t.co/23q5IZQZkr
Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of RK-Bro defending their titles in a triple threat match at WrestleMania? Which match are you most looking forward to seeing that weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon 1
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will RK-Bro retain the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania?

Yes

No

13 votes so far

comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी