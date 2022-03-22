WWE make major change to RK-Bro's WrestleMania 38 title defense

RK-Bro will have their hands full at WrestleMania 38.

Last week on WWE RAW, RK-Bro agreed to defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at WrestleMania. But the former champions, The Alpha Academy, were tired of being on the outside looking in. For this reason, they attacked both teams to violently express their interest in challenging for the gold.

The bold statement was heard loud and clear, as WWE has announced that RK-Bro will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match against both The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy.

"#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Champioinship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38! @RandyOrton @SuperKingoBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable," The official WWE WrestleMania account revealed in a tweet.

The card for WrestleMania 38 continues to come together

With WrestleMania being less than two weeks away, the company continues to finalize the full card for its biggest event of the year:

The following is the current announced card for WrestleMania 38:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar takes on Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match

Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair

Kevin Owens will have a "confrontation" with Stone Cold Steve Austin on The KO Show

RK-Bro defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits and The Alpha Academy

The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

Carmella and Queen Zelina defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Sasha Banks and Naomi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler, and the team of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way match

AJ Styles faces Edge

Dominik and Rey Mysterio take on The Miz and Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre finally gets his match with Happy Corbin

Sami Zayn goes one-on-one with Johnny Knoxville

Pat McAfee takes on Austin Theory

WrestleMania 38 will air across two nights on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

