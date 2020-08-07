WWE makes an announcement about Bray Wyatt following last week's SmackDown ending; Single's match confirmed

The last week's episode of WWE SmackDown left us with one of the best cliffhangers that we have seen in the recent weeks. The closing moments of the show saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt make his return to SmackDown and attack Alexa Bliss in the middle of the ring.

WWE recently took to Twitter to confirm that Bray Wyatt will be returning to the Firefly Fun House on this week's episode of SmackDown. He is expected to address the attack he laid on Bliss and reveal his intentions behind his decision to harm someone who is close to Braun Strowman.

The latest rumours suggest that Strowman is also close to making his return to the WWE television. Hence, it is possible that we could see the 'Monster Among Men' respond to the latest actions of his nemesis. This is also expected to set the tone for a title match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

In addition to Bray Wyatt's return to Firefly Fun House, WWE also confirmed a Single's match for SmackDown. On Friday night, we will see Matt Riddle and Sheamus lock horns inside the squared circle.

Bray Wyatt and his current run in WWE

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman recently locked horns in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. The match ended with Strowman drowning in the lake to end the second encounter between the Superstars in their current feud.

This incident unfolded just after Alexa Bliss was teased as Sister Abigail during the Wyatt Swam Fight at the last WWE PPV. The idea behind that concept was to use it in order to manipulate Strowman during the match. However, Bray Wyatt took it a step further and attacked Bliss beyond the mystical element that he creates during his match.

The ongoing rivalry between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman has seen the creative rely heavily on the history shared between the Superstars. The narration of this storyline often shows us the glimpse of their days back in the Wyatt Family. These aspects of their past is often used by Bray Wyatt to manipulate his opponent. At the same time, it has become increasingly difficult for Braun Strowman to navigate his way out of these stimulations.

Now with the involvement of Alexa Bliss, it will be interesting to see how Braun Stromwan will react to Bray Wyatt's actions. In the meantime, this could also have an effect on Bliss' character that will make her undergo some changes on SmackDown.