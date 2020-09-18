WWE makes a big announcement about NXT's Kushida

Kushida has been announced as the first NXT Superstar for the upcoming Gauntlet Eliminator Match, which has been booked to determine the new #1 contender for Finn Balor's WWE NXT Championship.

The first-ever five-man WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator match will be featured on the next episode of NXT, and the winner of the match will take on Finn Balor at TakeOver on Oct. 4.

Earlier in the day, William Regal revealed that the company would begin to unveil the match's competitors starting this afternoon.

There is no doubt @FinnBalor is a serious competitor and the undisputed #WWENXT champion. But all that said, every champion needs a proper challenger, so the @WWENXT account will introduce the competitors in the #GauntletEliminator match starting THIS afternoon. #StayTuned

What to expect from the first-ever WWE NXT Gauntlet Eliminator Match?

The remaining competitors are expected to be announced in the days leading up to next week's episode.

In case you're clueless about the rules of the match, WWE issued the following statement explaining the same:

Who will get the first chance to challenge The Prince? The answer to that question will be decided in the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match next Wednesday in the Takeoff to TakeOver on NXT, and Kushida has been named the first competitor to take part. Four other Superstars yet to be announced will join him in this unique bout with the rules as follows: * Two men will start in the ring. * Every four minutes, another competitor will enter. * The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission. * The last man standing will be named the No. 1 Contender and challenge Finn Bálor for the NXT Title at the next edition of NXT TakeOver on Sunday, Oct. 4. Who else will join the fray, and who will earn an opportunity at the NXT Championship? Stay tuned to WWE's digital and social platforms in the coming days as the rest of the field is revealed.

Finn Balor captured the vacant NXT Champion on the second edition of Super Tuesday NXT in a match against Adam Cole.

Kushida would be joined by five other men in the high-stakes match, which would surely make for a unique viewing experience. What are your predictions for the match and the remaining participants? Tell us in the comments section below.