WWE makes a big announcement on Rhea Ripley

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has been on the run of a lifetime. With her hard work and dedication, she has managed to establish herself as a top superstar on the roster. The Nightmare started the year with a bang, defeating Liv Morgan to capture the Women’s World Title that she technically never lost.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Rhea Ripley is now focused on new challenges. The 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match will determine the challenger for Mami at The Showcase of the Immortals since 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has chosen to face Tiffany Stratton.

Before heading to WrestleMania, Ripley has to deal with a significant threat in the form of IYO SKY. The Nightmare will defend her title against SKY on the Monday Night RAW after Elimination Chamber. Last week, Mami missed WWE's flagship weekly show, as she was seemingly on vacation with her husband.

WWE has now announced that the Australian star will return on this week’s edition of the red show. She will have a message for The Genius of the Sky ahead of their championship match.

How did IYO SKY earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley on RAW?

The Women’s World Championship bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY has the potential to change the trajectory of RAW's women’s division heading into WrestleMania 41. If SKY manages to defeat The Nightmare, she will defend the title against the winner of the Women’s Chamber bout instead of the former Judgment Day member.

Some fans have been wondering how IYO SKY secured a shot at Ripley’s title, despite primarily performing in the mid-card scene over the past year. On February 3, Mami inadvertently cost SKY her Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Liv Morgan. Hence, Ripley decided to grant a title shot to the Damage CTRL member.

With The Showcase of the Immortals fast approaching, all eyes will be on how Ripley and SKY's match unfolds.

