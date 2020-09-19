WWE makes big announcements about Dominik Mysterio and Braun Strowman

The next episode of RAW will be the go-home show for Clash of Champions and WWE has already made a few big announcements.

Dominik Mysterio will team up with Humberto Carrillo for a Triple Threat Tag Team match. The other teams confirmed for the match include Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Andrade & Angel Garza.

Given below is WWE's preview for the match:

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits' challengers for WWE Clash of Champions will be determined this Monday on Raw in a major triple threat match, pitting the new tag team of Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo against Seth Rollins & Murphy and Andrade & Angel Garza. By going after tag team gold with one of his family's closest allies in Carrillo, Dominik is looking to follow in his father's footsteps. Rey Mysterio's first title in WWE was the WWE Tag Team Championship, which he won alongside Edge. Will Dominik move one step closer to his first title in WWE? Will The Monday Night Messiah and his estranged disciple once again prove to be a roadblock for the Mysterios? And after Zelina Vega ditched them to go after the Raw Women's Championship and got in a fight themselves, Andrade & Angel Garza are out to prove they're better on their own. Will they demonstrate that they never needed Vega's help and earn a rematch with The Street Profits?

The match is interesting considering the fact that Andrade and Angel Garza engaged in a backstage brawl on last week's episode, which seemingly felt like a split. Seth Rollins also attacked his disciple, and it won't be long until Murphy retaliates and initiates an all-out feud with the Monday Night Messiah.

What else should the fans expect from the next episode of WWE RAW?

Also announced for RAW is a behemothic showdown between Braun Strowman and the undefeated Dabba-Kato in RAW Underground.

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre will have a rematch with the same stipulation as last week. If Lee wins, he will replace Randy Orton at Clash of Champions if the Legend Killer is still not medically cleared to compete at the PPV.

Advertisement

WWE would be looking to book a solid episode of RAW as it could have a significant impact on the hype surrounding Clash of Champions.