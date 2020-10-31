WWE makes big announcements for the next episode of RAW

WWE made a host of announcements for the upcoming RAW episode following this week's episode of SmackDown.

The next installment of RAW is being built around Randy Orton's future as the WWE Champion. WWE has hinted at several possible outcomes that could unfold on RAW. The Miz is lurking around with his newly-won MITB contract. Randy Orton predictably has a target on his back, and WWE would focus on the angles with Drew McIntyre & The Fiend and try to tie it all together.

Given below is WWE's preview regarding what's next for Randy Orton:

The Apex Predator is back on top the WWE food chain, but the rest of the red brand is hungry to take him down. Randy Orton had a chaotic start to his 14th World Championship reign this past Monday, as the new WWE Champion has a giant target on his back. Drew McIntyre is motivated to reclaim his title, and he brawled with The Viper as Raw went off the air last week. The Miz lurks as the new Mr. Money in the Bank and has dreams of another WWE Championship run of his own. Then there's always the ominous presence of The Fiend who hasn't forgotten Orton's inferno of The Wyatt Family Compound. Finally, a showdown with Universal Roman Reigns at Survivor Series looms as well. Who will come calling for Orton next?

Three matches announced for RAW

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias.

Jeff Hardy and Elias will face each other in a 'Guitar on a Pole' match, and the fans would indeed have a lot of say about the stipulation. The New Day will take on Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business in a non-title match.

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business.

Another non-title match has also been announced between Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler.

WWE also teased the possibility of the final two spots of Team RAW being filled on the Red brand's next edition. Keith Lee, Sheamus, and AJ Styles already booked their slots in the RAW Survivor Series team, and two more qualifying matches should be announced closer to the show.

RAW Survivor Series Team.

