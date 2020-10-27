WWE makes big announcements for RAW

The RAW after Hell in a Cell is all set to be a must-watch affair as WWE has announced some big segments and matches for the show.

Drew McIntyre will kick off the latest Monday Night RAW episode, and the former WWE Champion will talk about losing his title to the Legend Killer. Based on WWE's preview for the segment, we should know Drew McIntyre's next move in RAW's opening segment.

Just 24 hours after losing the WWE Championship to Randy Orton inside Hell in a Cell, Drew McIntyre will kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The Scottish Superstar battled The Viper inside, outside and on top of the career-altering steel structure and even plummeted from the side of the cage through an announce table. What will McIntyre have to say after losing his title in the wake of such epic carnage? Will it lead another volatile altercation with Orton? Don’t miss a moment of Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

WWE confirmed that Randy Orton would be a guest on 'A Moment of Bliss' with Alexa Bliss. WWE has also teased the possibility of Randy Orton coming face to face with a familiar foe of his in Bray Wyatt during the segment. Orton won his 14th World title at Hell in a Cell, and the newly-crowned Champion does have a target on his back.

WWE wrote the following while previewing the segment:

In the wake of an incredible WWE Hell of a Cell, Alexa Bliss will play host to new WWE Champion Randy Orton on “A Moment of Bliss” tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw. Now a 14-time World Champion, The Viper knows more than most that his title instantly puts a target on his back. So, given Orton’s history with Bray Wyatt and Bliss’ association with The Fiend, WWE’s Apex Predator is taking a chance by potentially walking into the lion’s den by agreeing to be on “A Moment of Bliss.”

Advertisement

Survivor Series qualifying matches announced for the RAW after Hell in a Cell

WWE has also announced three Survivor Series qualifying matches. The matches have been given below:

Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles Keith Lee vs. Elias Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

The winners of the matches mentioned above will earn a spot on Team RAW, which will compete at Survivor Series on November 22nd.