WWE makes a big SmackDown announcement for Bayley following her attack on Sasha Banks

WWE has made a host of announcements for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Bayley will speak out for the first time since turning on Sasha Banks, and the SmackDown Women's Champion's address should attract a lot of attention.

There are no updates on whether Sasha Banks would be in attendance at the show as her former tag team partner brutally attacked her last week. The nature of the attack made it seem like the WWE might have written the Legit Boss off TV for the foreseeable future.

Given below is WWE's preview for Bayley's segment:

All good things must come to an end, and the friendship of "The Golden Role Models" is the latest example of the old mantra. After suffering another setback against Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax on last week's SmackDown, Bayley brutally attacked her friend Sasha Banks and targeted her injured leg. The SmackDown Women's Champion will address the WWE Universe and explain her actions. How will Bayley attempt to justify her heinous deed?

WWE also confirmed an Intercontinental Championship match between Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles for SmackDown.

What to expect from the next episode of SmackDown?

Jeff Hardy's Intercontinental title match against AJ Styles could ideally see an interference from Sami Zayn, who recently returned to WWE TV. The company is expected to build towards a three-way match for the IC title.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown would also see Bray Wyatt introduce his 'newest creation' on the latest instalment of The Firefly Funhouse.

The rumors suggest that Wyatt could unveil a new puppet, but there is also speculation that it could have something to do with Alexa Bliss and her ongoing character transformation.

While it hasn't been announced, WWE should also book an angle to further the Universal Championship programme between Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso.

The focus of the show, however, would be on Bayley addressing the vicious attack on Sasha Banks. The real-life best friends are heading for a singles match, but WWE may not get Sasha Banks back for Clash of Champions as she could be selling her storyline injuries. WWE could, in the meantime, book another SmackDown Superstar to face Bayley in a title match at the next PPV.