WWE makes changes to all commentary brands ahead of Season Premiere of SmackDown

The commentary teams across WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are getting a major shakeup ahead of the season premieres of the shows over the next week.

Triple H appears to be shifting away from the three-man commentary team and returning to the two-man booth of old.

Ryan Satin took to social media to speak on Variety's recent announcement on the commentary changes across RAW, NXT, and SmackDown. Tweeting out:

"New #WWE commentary teams, per @Variety:

RAW - Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves w/ a returning Cathy Kelly and Byron Saxton doing interviews

SD - Cole & Wade Barrett w/ Kayla Braxton & Megan Morant

NXT - Vic Joseph & Booker T w/ McKenzie Mitchell," wrote.

This surprisingly marks the end of Jimmy Smith's run with WWE, who has been the lead play-by-play commentator on RAW for well over a year now.

It has also been confirmed that following his commitment to ESPN College GameDay, Pat McAfee will return to his commentary role with the company. If he returns to SmackDown, it's unknown at this time what that will mean for Wade Barrett.

