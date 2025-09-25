WWE Makes Huge Announcement

WWE has now officially made an announcement after weeks of anticipation. They have already clarified the details.To kick off tonight's episode of EVOLVE on Tubi, WWE started with Stevie Turner, the Prime Minister, aka the General Manager of the brand. She revealed that she had a few things to announce. She first revealed that she had brought Chase University's Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon for a match against Swipe Right. She then went on to announce that she had been working on something else for a long time.Turner revealed that EVOLVE is set to hold its first-ever Tubi Special - Succession. This will be EVOLVE's first special event on Tubi, scheduled for October 15. The event will also see both the men's and women's EVOLVE Championships put on the line on the same night.As of now, the contenders for those matches have not been announced.&quot;As your EVOLVE Prime Minister, I have a couple of announcements to make before the exciting night of action ahead of us. I have brought in Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon of Chase University from NXT to face The Vanity Project Swipe Right in a tag team match. And I am super excited to announce something that I have been working on for quite some time. On October 15, EVOLVE will hold our first-ever Tubi Special, Succession, where for the very first time, both the men's and women's EVOLVE Championships will be defended on the very same night. The contenders for both those championships will be decided over the next two weeks.&quot;WWE EVOLVE has become the new proving ground for young starsWhile WWE initially started NXT as its developmental brand, over the years, things have changed, and the show has become the legitimate third show for the company. Now, EVOLVE has become the new proving ground for young stars as they look to prove they have what it takes to be a main roster member.Along with the WWE ID Program and LFG, it is another way the company has been funneling promising talent to its roster.