WWE makes huge announcement regarding Clash in Paris 2025

WWE Clash in Paris Logo (Image via WWE.com)
The WWE Clash in Paris poster (Image via wwe.com)

WWE has been hosting several international premium live events for the past two years now. In 2024, the company held Backlash in France, which was a massive success. The global juggernaut recently announced that Clash in Paris will take place on August 31 in Paris, France. A major announcement has now been made regarding the Road to Clash in Paris.

World Wrestling Entertainment hosted Backlash last year in the city of Lyon, France. The French crowd made the event memorable with its energy and enthusiasm. Many fondly remember the moment when the fans in attendance started chanting for AJ Styles while his name was being announced during the main event.

On the X/Twitter handle of WWE UK, it was revealed that the Road to Clash in Paris will begin on August 22, with SmackDown airing from Dublin, Ireland. The tour will continue for over a week with an episode of SmackDown scheduled for August 29 in Lyon, France.

Fans are eager to see another premium live event in France after the success of Backlash 2024.

WWE Backlash: France was a star-studded show

Last May, WWE Backlash became the company's first premium live event to be held in France. The show featured a lot of great matches like Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a Street Fight, and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in the main event.

The electric French crowd was roaring throughout the event, reacting to every single sequence. In the final match of the show, Cody Rhodes retained his world title against Styles. The bout received widespread praise from viewers.

It will be exciting to see stars like Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso back in France this year for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event in August.

Which stars do you want to see compete at Clash in Paris? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

