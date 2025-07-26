WWE makes a huge change to Roxanne Perez's character on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 26, 2025 00:58 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Roxanne Perez was victorious on the 25th July episode of SmackDown, the same night where WWE made a huge change to her overall presentation of her character.

This week on SmackDown, "The Prodigy" faced Alexa Bliss in a first-time-ever match. Bliss would get busted open badly, and Perez managed to sneak the win, gaining much-needed momentum ahead of her (and Raquel Rodriguez's) title defense at SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte.

What was interesting was that WWE made a change to Roxanne Perez's theme song. She is now walking out to a remixed version of the previous remix of her theme song, "All Fall Down". So technically, the new presentation to her character is a remix of a remix.

Social media, particularly X/Twitter, is flooded with comments that she got "Def Rebel'd" like most others. For context, the term "Def Rebel'd" refers to when there is an adjustment to a superstar's theme song (or tag teams) but it doesn't meet up to the standards or expectations of past theme songs.

This has been a part of social media discourse for a while now surrounding theme songs, with WWE preferring to make songs in-house rather than using tunes that they have to pay a fee for.

It will be interesting to see if any further changes are made to Roxanne Perez's theme song.

Edited by Rohit Nath
