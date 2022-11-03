WWE makes huge mistake in Crown Jewel advertisement

WWE made a huge mistake in one of its promotional materials for WWE Crown Jewel involving the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this year, the Women's Tag Team Championships went through hard times when Sasha Banks and Naomi vacated the titles and walked out of the company. The titles were inactive for a couple of months before the new regime revived them.

After a tournament was set, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the titles by defeating Damage CTRL. Less than two weeks later, however, the dastardly stable overpowered and dethroned the champions, with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY taking the belts for themselves.

WWE Crown Jewel is now just days away and the company has finalized the match card for the show. Unfortunately, there was a huge mistake in one of its promotional materials as Alexa Bliss' hand did not match the render of the superstar.

There are several speculations as to whose hand it could be, and the most popular one is none other than Sasha Banks. Apart from Banks, fans have also theorized that the hand could belong to Naomi, Dakota Kai, or Aliyah, all of whom have held the titles in the past.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka dethroned Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

After SummerSlam, the state of the women's division on the red brand changed when Bayley returned to the company with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. She quickly introduced the fans to Damage CTRL.

On their first night on the red brand, the trio took out Becky Lynch and began their feud against Bianca Belair. The trio proved their strength when they defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Belair at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Last Monday, Asuka and Bliss made a surprising return and did the unthinkable when they defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The trio had a strong run as champions, but that has unfortunately ended. The two teams will collide once again at Crown Jewel in a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Do you think Damage CTRL will become two-time champions in Saudi Arabia? Sound off in the comments section.

