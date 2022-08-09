WWE makes huge Women's Tag Team Title announcement on RAW

WWE announced their plans to crown the new women's tag team champions on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company back in May and were subsequently stripped of their titles. Though WWE did promise to crown new champions shortly after vacating the titles, they have kept them off TV instead.

During the opening of Monday Night RAW, as the announcers ran down the card for the show, they also announced a tournament to crown new women's tag champs.

Teams featuring superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT 2.0 are present in the bracket. Existing partnerships like Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop will get their shot, as will a number of new teams, including NXT's Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky will also be in the tournament, representing the new heel trio fronted by Bayley.

Sky & Kai kicked off the tournament on tonight's show against the pairing of Dana Brooke & Tamina. They won the match after interference from Bayley.

Other teams in the tournament include Shotzi & Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah and Natalya & Sonya Deville.

Edited by Debottam Saha