WrestleMania 37 status of WWE Women's Tag Team titles revealed

WWE has made a huge announcement for WrestleMania 37 revolving around the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The company has announced that Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against the winner of a Tag Team Turmoil match set for night one.

Four teams will duke it out this Saturday after the announcement was made on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The winners will go on to face the champions on night two of WrestleMania.

The teams involved are the Riott Squad, Lana and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Natalya & Tamina. It is also believed that Carmella and Billie Kay could be a late edition to the match.

Tag Team Turmoil is a match where two teams start in the ring before eliminations occur either via pinfall or submission until there is only one left. It is essentially a gauntlet match for tag team wrestling.

All four teams have been involved with the champions one way or another for quite some time now. It will be interesting to see which one of them takes full advantage of the opportunity come WrestleMania.

The teams have exchanged blows before WrestleMania

The match may have only been announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, but some of the tag teams involved have already exchanged blows, not just in the ring but on social media as well.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw four of the teams clash in the middle of the ring. Shortly after, Natalya called out her former friend Lana on Talking Smack, calling her a "stupid Malibu Barbie."

Of course, Lana didn't let this slide as she clapped back on Twitter.

Thank you @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka for saying such kind words about @NaomiWWE & I on #TalkingSmack. FYI this so called “stupid” Malibu Barbie & her best friend Naomi are going to kick your asses and then become Champions. #WrestleMania #WWERaw #SmackDown #RavishingGlow — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 3, 2021

Lana plans on taking out both Natalya and Tamina before heading to night two of WrestleMania. Both she and Naomi are definitely one of the favorites to win the titles, but they will have to go through three other talented tag teams beforehand.

Who do you think will emerge victorious on night one and go on to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on night two of WrestleMania 37? Share your thoughts down below.