WWE makes last-minute change to Superstar Spectacle

WWE is set for a memorable show in India this week as the company prepares for Superstar Spectacle 2023.

The show promises to be a spectacular event, given that 16-time world champion John Cena will be wrestling in India for the first time in his career. He will team up with Seth Rollins to take on the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

However, WWE has made a last-minute change to the event. It was earlier announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would be facing the Indus Sher for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the event.

However, Zayn and Owens have lost their titles at Payback against the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Thus, the match in India has now been changed to a non-title bout.

Apart from the matches mentioned above, it is also expected that the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, will be facing Natalya at the event. The latter had mentioned it during an episode of Twin Talk.

"India is in September. I’m wrestling Rhea Ripley. It’s my first time going there," Natalya said.

It will be interesting to see if there are more changes in the tag team match involving the Indus Sher following Judgment Day's victory at Payback.

