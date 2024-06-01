WWE makes major AJ Styles botch on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles was seen backstage in Nick Aldis' office once again. This came after he requested a world championship match last week and was told that he wasn't in a position to be handed one.

This week, Styles claimed he was going to address his future and as he entered the office, WWE put up a lower third on-screen information which said that he was AJ Styles and a member of The OC, a group he hasn't been part of for several months.

In fact, The OC is now working on WWE NXT and Styles seems to be on SmackDown on his own.

Styles decided to leave The OC a few months ago when it was made clear that they didn't have his back against The Bloodline. He has since been working alone and has been able to climb the ranks on the blue brand on his own, but it could be all for nothing if he announces his retirement on SmackDown this week.

Styles has been seen as one of the best wrestlers in the world for decades and it's no secret that he was talking about retirement in the near future, but many fans expected it to be in several years time.

