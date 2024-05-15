WWE makes a major announcement after Oba Femi is confronted by multiple stars on NXT

WWE made a big announcement regarding Oba Femi's next challenger for the NXT North American Championship on the latest episode of the white and gold brand. The 26-year-old was involved in an in-ring segment with several stars, and one of them will be his next opponent.

Wes Lee, who recently made his return to the developmental brand, kicked off the segment and spoke about how much he loved the white and gold brand and how much the NXT North American Championship meant to him. Oba Femi then showed up and stated that he respected how the 29-year-old star fought to return to the squared circle and how he put the title on the map.

However, the Nigerian star said that he was an actual warrior and a mountain that could not be conquered. He then told Wes Lee to prove that he deserved a title shot. They were interrupted by Ivar, who shared that he and Lee had the same injury and he also had to fight, but Josh Briggs then showed up.

All three men want a shot at the NXT North American Championship. Wes Lee dared Oba Femi to defend the title in a Fatal Four-Way Match, but it was later announced that a Triple Threat Match for the number-one contender will take place next week on NXT. The winner of that match will face Oba at NXT Battleground.

