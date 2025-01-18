WWE makes a major announcement regarding Bianca Belair and Naomi's tag team future 

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE made a major announcement about Bianca Belair and Naomi's next title defense. The date and location for their next Women's Tag Team Championship match has been confirmed.

On NXT this week, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to become the number one contenders for the prestigious women's tag team title. Bianca Belair and Naomi collided with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match on the blue brand, but the title wasn't on the line.

Naomi hit The Poison Pixie with her finisher and pinned her to give her team the win. After the match, WWE announced that Bianca Belair and Naomi would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. However, the bout won't take place on the main roster.

It'll be on the January 28 episode of NXT, which means it'll happen after Saturday Night's Main Event. The last time Belair and Naomi defended the tag title was on the December 13 episode of SmackDown. Their opponents that night were Candice LeRae and Nia Jax, the same team they beat this week.

Their tag team's future hangs in the balance as the two forged a makeshift pairing following the mysterious attack on Belair's former tag team partner, Jade Cargill. Naomi has been suspected by many of taking out The Storm. While the real attacker's identity hasn't been revealed yet, many believe that the tag team will be shortlived as Cargill will return soon to stake claim to her title.

It seems that the duo are making the most of their time as a pair and handing out opportunities in the developmental territory of NXT.

