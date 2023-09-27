WWE makes major announcement regarding Dominik Mysterio's upcoming title match

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Dominik Mysterio's next opponent was revealed for No Mercy. Surprisingly, A new stipulation was added to the match involving Dragon Lee.

The Judgment Day member has been North American Champion for quite some time. He recently defended the title on Monday Night RAW this week against Lee and won the bout.

Dirty Dom was supposed to have his next title defense at No Mercy this Saturday night against Mustafa Ali, but they'll no longer be facing each other, as WWE released the latter. On NXT this week, a fatal four-way match took place to crown the number one contender for the coveted title.

The four competitors were Dragon Lee, Trick Williams, Axiom, and Tyler Bate. The bout was won by Williams, who was added as the fourth participant not long before the match took place.

Dragon Lee attacked Dominik Mysterio backstage, and it was later announced that he'll be the Special Guest Referee for the NXT North American Championship match at No Mercy.

Lee and Dirty Dom don't get along, so there's a chance that the former will cost the latter the title at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

