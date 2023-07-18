WWE makes major announcement for WrestleMania 40; Undertaker set for special appearance

WWE recently made a major announcement regarding WrestleMania 40, which will also feature a special appearance from The Undertaker.

WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Considering The Show of Shows is WWE's biggest event of the year, the promotion is already pushing some special packages.

On Location, WWE's official fan hospital provider, has released the official WrestleMania 40 priority pass packages, providing the WWE Universe with an unmatched experience. These passes offer fans access to special privileges such as premium ringside seating and memorable interactions with their favorite superstars, among others.

The Undertaker is also set to make a special appearance at Pre-Show Hospitality. These priority passes are an excellent way for the fans to enjoy the WrestleMania experience.

Currently, On Location is providing multiple ticket and hotel packages available. Only three ticketing options are available, ranging from $850 to $9000. The top-tier packages have already sold out.

The hotel packages include six options ranging from $2075 to $12,895, with some packages even bundling WrestleMania, SmackDown, and RAW together.

The packages can be purchased from here.

Although WrestleMania is several months away, fans might want to book their passes in advance as these tend to sell out quickly. As of writing this article, no match for next year's WrestleMania has been made official.

Who do you think will main event WrestleMania next year? Sound off in the comments section.

