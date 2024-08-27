WWE makes major Bash in Berlin botch on RAW; Michael Cole calls them out

Tensions are running high ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin this weekend and it seems that some major mistakes are managing to make their way through onto programming.

This week on RAW, the company was promoting Bash in Berlin when they noted that the show would take place on Friday when it actually airs on Saturday evening. Michael Cole was then forced to point out that this was the wrong day, as it appears that WWE was trying to promote the kick-off show on Friday, which was listed as Saturday.

Instead, it is Countdown to Bash in Berlin that will take place ahead of the show on Saturday evening, with the kick-off event on Friday night

This is the format that the company has been following for their Premium Live Events for several months, but whoever made the graphics for the show this week wasn't given the right information.

Luckily, Michael Cole noticed the botch and was able to ensure that the wrestling fans knew that the show was a day later to avoid any further confusion. The graphic was also quickly taken off screen as Damage CTRL made their way to the ring for their match against Pure Fusion Collective.

