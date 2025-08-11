WWE makes major change to Becky Lynch match ahead of RAW

WWE made a major alteration to Becky Lynch's scheduled match tonight on RAW. The Man captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria earlier this year at Money in the Bank 2025.Becky Lynch was scheduled to square off against Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri tonight in a singles match. The bout was made during last week's episode of RAW after the champion and Nikki Bella had a confrontation in the ring. Becky Lynch mocked Bella's past relationship with John Cena and then struck her with a punch to the face.Natalya confronted Big Time Becks following her promo with Nikki Bella and challenged her to a match. Becky Lynch revealed that she wanted to face Maxxine Dupri instead of Natalya, and the match was made official. Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was revealed that the Women's Intercontinental Championship would also be on the line in the match.Becky Lynch successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Bayley interfered in the match to attack the champion, but her involvement ultimately backfired. The Role Model accidentally hit Valkyria, and Lynch capitalized to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.Naomi was also scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship tonight on RAW, but the match has been canceled. The Glow was supposed to defend the title against IYO SKY tonight, but the champion has not been cleared to compete. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution 2025 to capture the title.Maxxine Dupri competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025 but was unable to emerge victorious. Stephanie Vaquer won the match and earned a title shot at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31 as a result of the victory. She is scheduled to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship at the PLE at the end of the month. It will be fascinating to see if Maxxine Dupri can capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE RAW.