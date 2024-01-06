WWE makes major change for SmackDown: New Year's Revolution

WWE made a huge change to tonight's episode of SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, which will apply to all shows moving forward.

For several months, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were the three men doing commentary for the show. Meanwhile, the RAW commentary booth consisted of only Cole and Wade Barrett.

The longtime WWE commentator was not on the blue brand this week for a reason, as he'll be remaining on RAW. It was reported that WWE is reverting to two-men booths. KP and Graves will be doing commentary for every episode of SmackDown starting with this week's show.

Current United States Champion Logan Paul was the special guest commentator for Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar, which was the finals of the US Title tournament. The bout was won by Owens, and he will challenge The Maverick for the coveted title at the Royal Rumble.

KO has held the United States Championship before, so it won't be his first time challenging for it. Royal Rumble will be Logan Paul's first title defense. He won the title at Crown Jewel last year after dethroning Rey Mysterio. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

