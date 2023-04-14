WWE makes major change to upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia

WWE has announced that the name of the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia has been changed.

The company will be returning to Jeddah on May 27th to hold another major show. The crowning of the next King and Queen of the Ring was set to take place at the event, but it seems like the plans have changed. At Crown Jewel in 2021, which was held in Riyadh, Xavier Woods defeated Finn Bálor in the tournament finals to be crowned the new king.

That same night, Zelina Vega beat Piper Niven to win the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament, making her the first official queen of WWE. They were the last superstars to don the regal crown and robe.

WWE recently took to social media to announce that the name of the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event has officially been changed to Night of Champions. As per the stipulation of the show, every championship on the main roster has to be defended.

WWE @WWE The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions! https://t.co/Cxj40LzIza

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that the name change was a creative choice, noting that it allows the company to bring the Night of Champions event to an international market.

What do you think about the name change? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes