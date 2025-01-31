WWE makes major Cody Rhodes botch ahead of Royal Rumble

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 23:25 GMT
Cody Rhodes botched (image via WWE)
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE)

Cody Rhodes will face Kevin Owens this weekend at Royal Rumble in a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Ahead of the match, the two men were forced to relinquish their titles to be hung above the ring, but it seems that Cody Rhodes didn't get the memo.

Even though the titles were taken by Shawn Michaels last weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event to be kept until the two do battle tomorrow night, Rhodes was at the kick-off show earlier today with his title in hand.

There was no explanation surrounding the fact that Rhodes had the title or even that it was a prop title for media appearances. WWE seemingly forgot that The American Nightmare had turned over his championship belt and wasn't supposed to be seen with it again until the match.

Kevin Owens is part of an interview on SmackDown tonight with Joe Tessitore, and it will be interesting to see if he has his title back since it seems that relinquishing the belt doesn't mean what it used to.

The title was supposed to be kept and raised above the ring, but Rhodes being seen with the title ahead of the show seemingly defeats the whole purpose of the segment.

