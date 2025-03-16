WWE makes major production change

WWE is currently on its first live tour in 2025. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion will be hosting shows across 11 cities during its Europe tour on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the global juggernaut has made a massive change to its production for the live events.

World Wrestling Entertainment has undergone numerous changes following the TKO merger. The sports entertainment juggernaut has also tried different things with respect to production of shows, especially since RAW's Netflix premiere at the beginning of the year.

In addition to the attempts at enhancing the viewing experience of the fans at home, the promotion has made a massive change for the crowd in attendance as well. WWE has updated the pre-show opening to their live events. Following a welcome message, an impressive video package aided with a light show and music is displayed on the titantron.

You can check out the new pre-show opening in the video below:

Wrestling veteran shares an interesting take after WWE makes several production changes

WWE has undergone visible changes in production over the past year or so. Most of the new things introduced by the wrestling promotion have received a positive response from the fans.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 last year, wrestling veteran Konnan noted that the production had improved under the new regime. However, the 61-year-old noted that the changes made under Triple H's leadership should take nothing away from Vince McMahon and former executive producer Kevin Dunn, who worked with the company for nearly 40 years.

"Bro, they've been doing some different stuff now that's really cool. Look, Vince [McMahon] was a genius, right? Now, Hunter [Triple H] came in and he has a different vision, but that doesn't stop all the things that Vince came up with and built. Same thing with Kevin Dunn; he brought them to another level that nobody's been able to duplicate. There were some people he probably trained that we're saying, 'Hey, if he leaves, we got some different ideas because people get set in their ways because it works!' So you can't bury Kevin Dunn for that," he said. [From 4:22 to 5:40]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Triple H and WWE's product continue to receive a lot of praise from wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what other new ideas The Game could have in store for the Stamford-based promotion heading into WrestleMania 41.

